Bigg Boss 11, January 9: Shilpa Shinde Has A Solid Reason To Be This Mean To Vikas Gupta

Bigg Boss 11, January 9: Arshi Khan re-enters Bigg Boss house to select the meanest contestant

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 09, 2018 17:40 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bigg Boss 11, January 9: Shilpa Shinde Has A Solid Reason To Be This Mean To Vikas Gupta

Shilpa Shinde in Bigg Boss 11. (Image courtesy: Colors TV)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Arshi Khan re-enters the house and will decide the winner of the task
  2. Shilpa Shinde vows destroys Vikas' clothes
  3. "I have to be meaner than Akash," said Shilpa
It is the finale week of Bigg Boss 11 and the contestants are now desperate to win the reality show. In tonight's episode, Bigg Boss will invite former contestant Arshi Khan to the house to find the meanest housemate in the current lot. The contestants first have to tell Arshi what is the meanest thing they can do and then successfully complete the task. Shilpa Shinde takes the task very seriously and pledges to destroy Vikas Gupta's t-shirts and his favourite hoodie. In one of the preview videos posted by Colors TV on Twitter, Arshi tells Shilpa that she can leave the hoddie and even Vikas requests her to not destroy his hoodie because it is a gift, but Shilpa says, "I have to be meaner than Akash."

Watch the previews here:
 
 

In another preview, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan can be seen dancing around the house happy with their reunion.
 

In last night's episode, Bigg Boss invited mediapersons to the sets of the show in Lonavala where they interacted with the contestants. The media was criticised Hina Khan,for body shaming her co-stars and colleagues outside the house and called her "mohalle wali aunty" who has an opinion about everyone.

During last night's interaction, Vikas also confessed that he fears losing the show to Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde. He realized his potential in the Mall Task, where the audience voted live.

Comments
Close [X]
The finale of Bigg Boss 11 is over the weekend when Hitchki star Rani Mukerji and Aiyaary team will also join host Salman Khan.

Watch this space for more updates on Big Boss 11.

Trending

bigg boss 11shilpa shindevikas gupta

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Bengaluru FireHot YogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDealsSouth Africa vs IndiaSection 377Fire in VadodaraGolden Globes 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................