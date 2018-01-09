Bigg Boss 11, January 9: Shilpa Shinde Has A Solid Reason To Be This Mean To Vikas Gupta

Highlights
- Arshi Khan re-enters the house and will decide the winner of the task
- Shilpa Shinde vows destroys Vikas' clothes
- "I have to be meaner than Akash," said Shilpa
Shilpa Shinde brings out her 'mean' side against @lostboy54 in order to win the task. Watch how she performs only on #BB11, tonight at 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/ZeUVevXAzS— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 9, 2018
Kis hadd tak jayenge gharwale cash prize jeetne ke liye? Dekhiye Arshi Khan ki sabse matlabi gharwala dhoodne ki task, aaj raat 10:30 PM. #BB11pic.twitter.com/IlRFMkpxtY— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 9, 2018
In another preview, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan can be seen dancing around the house happy with their reunion.
.@lostboy54 and @eyehinakhan celebrate their happy reunion with Arshi Khan, tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11. Don't miss it! #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/OQ2wqVxjP4— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 9, 2018
In last night's episode, Bigg Boss invited mediapersons to the sets of the show in Lonavala where they interacted with the contestants. The media was criticised Hina Khan,for body shaming her co-stars and colleagues outside the house and called her "mohalle wali aunty" who has an opinion about everyone.
During last night's interaction, Vikas also confessed that he fears losing the show to Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde. He realized his potential in the Mall Task, where the audience voted live.
Watch this space for more updates on Big Boss 11.