Bigg Boss 11, January 9: Shilpa Shinde Has A Solid Reason To Be This Mean To Vikas Gupta

Highlights Arshi Khan re-enters the house and will decide the winner of the task Shilpa Shinde vows destroys Vikas' clothes "I have to be meaner than Akash," said Shilpa

Shilpa Shinde brings out her 'mean' side against @lostboy54 in order to win the task. Watch how she performs only on #BB11, tonight at 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/ZeUVevXAzS — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 9, 2018

Kis hadd tak jayenge gharwale cash prize jeetne ke liye? Dekhiye Arshi Khan ki sabse matlabi gharwala dhoodne ki task, aaj raat 10:30 PM. #BB11pic.twitter.com/IlRFMkpxtY — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 9, 2018

It is the finale week ofand the contestants are now desperate to win the reality show. In tonight's episode, Bigg Boss will invite former contestant Arshi Khan to the house to find the meanest housemate in the current lot. The contestants first have to tell Arshi what is the meanest thing they can do and then successfully complete the task. Shilpa Shinde takes the task very seriously and pledges to destroy Vikas Gupta's t-shirts and his favourite hoodie. In one of the preview videos posted by Colors TV on Twitter, Arshi tells Shilpa that she can leave the hoddie and even Vikas requests her to not destroy his hoodie because it is a gift, but Shilpa says, "I have to be meaner than Akash."Watch the previews here:In another preview, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan can be seen dancing around the house happy with their reunion.In last night's episode, Bigg Boss invited mediapersons to the sets of the show in Lonavala where they interacted with the contestants. The media was criticised Hina Khan,for body shaming her co-stars and colleagues outside the house and called her "" who has an opinion about everyone.During last night's interaction, Vikas also confessed that he fears losing the show to Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde. He realized his potential in the Mall Task, where the audience voted live. The finale ofis over the weekend whenstar Rani Mukerji andteam will also join host Salman Khan.Watch this space for more updates on