Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan Shares Pic With Family, Boyfriend Rocky After Grand Finale

Television actress Hina Khan, also the first runner-up of reality show Bigg Boss 11, shared a picture of herself with family, boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and her team, soon after the finale. "Hina Khan has won the hearts of millions with the way she played inside the BB house. Here's the first picture of Hina with her family & team Hina post the grand finale of BB. #SherrKhan," reads the caption. In the picture, Hina, dressed in a wine-coloured gown, poses with a victory sign. The Bigg Boss 11 grand finale was held last night and actress Shilpa Shinde was declared the winner by host Salman Khan. Shilpa took home Rs 44 lakh as prize money and the winning trophy.
Hina, Shilpa, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma were the four finalists competing for the finale. Puneesh got eliminated first and Vikas was the second finalist to leave the house. The final competition was between Hina and Shilpa.
Ex-contestants like Bandgi Kalra, Akash Dadlani, Dhinchak Pooja, Hiten Tejwani, Arshi Khan and others also attended the grand finale, along with the families of the four finalists.
Actor Akshay Kumar also came to promote his forthcoming film PadMan. Akshay, Salman made Dhinchak Pooja sing her famous songs - Dilon Ka Shooter and Selfie Maine Le Li.
Hina Khan is best-known for her role in TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.