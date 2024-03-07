Big Buzz: Riverdale Star KJ Apa, Longtime Girlfriend Clara Berry Break Up 2 Years After Welcoming Son

Clara Berry shared this image. (courtesy: clara.berry)

KJ Apa and his longtime partner Clara Berry have decided to part ways. The French model confirmed the news of their split in a recent TikTok video, reports People. While interacting with her fans, Clara Berry revealed that she and KJ Apa were no longer together. She also expressed her happiness about their breakup and even did a celebratory dance, exclaiming, "I'm free." Clara Berry also mentioned that they will continue to co-parent their two-year-old son, Sasha Vai Keneti Apa. She also spoke about the importance of prioritising their own happiness. Clara Berry also acknowledged the challenges of not having her son "half of the time" but drew strength from her own experience of growing up with separated parents while still being able to find happiness.

As per People, Clara Berry said, "No, we are not together. You can see that I'm happier, no? Everything is better. I think it's better to have parents, who are separated, who are happy and who can be the best version of themselves, than staying together in a situation that is not working. I am not with my son 50 percent of the time and therefore won't know 50 percent of his life. That is something that is hard to accept." "I'm free," she concluded.

Meanwhile, KJ Apa and Clara Berry were seen together for the first time publicly since their breakup at the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show during Paris Fashion Week. In a video shared by French magazine Gala, the former couple greeted each other warmly with a hug. For the unversed, KJ Apa and Clara Berry sparked dating rumours in August 2020 when KJ Apa posted photos of Clara Berry on his Instagram handle with a romantic caption, and Berry responded affectionately in French.

In May of the following year, they announced pregnancy through social media. They welcomed their son - Sasha on September 23, 2021, and both parents shared their joy on social media, with KJ Apa even humourously referring to Clara Berry as his "wife" in an Instagram post about breastfeeding. While there had been speculation about their marital status after KJ Apa's playful comments, he later clarified that they were not yet married but expressed his desire to do so in the future.