Riverdale Star Lili Reinhart Diagnosed With Alopecia Areata: What Is It?

Lili Reinhart has been diagnosed with alopecia areata.

Actor Lili Reinhart, known for her role in the popular TV series Riverdale, has revealed that she has been diagnosed with alopecia areata.

In a video posted on TikTok on Monday, the 27-year-old showed herself undergoing red light therapy, stating, "Was just diagnosed with alopecia in the midst of a major depressive episode."

In the video, she was lip-syncing to the audio that said: "I'm pushed beyond the limits of what a person should be pushed to endure." The Chemical Hearts actress captioned the post, “Red light therapy is my new best friend #alopecia #mentalhealth.”

What is Alopecia Areata?

Alopecia Areata is an autoimmune condition that causes hair loss in small, round patches on the scalp or other areas of the body. In this condition, the immune system mainly attacks hair follicles, leading to hair loss. The exact cause of alopecia areata is not fully understood, but it is thought to involve a combination of genetic, environmental, and immune system factors.

Hair loss in alopecia areata can occur suddenly and may affect people of all ages and genders. While the hair follicles are not destroyed in this condition, they become dormant, making regrowth possible. The extent and duration of hair loss can vary widely from person to person.

Alopecia areata is more common than you might think, affecting around 6.7 million people in the US alone, and approximately 2 per cent of the global population, according to NAAF.

Can Alopecia Areata be cured?

Unfortunately, there is no cure for alopecia areata, but there are treatments available, and their effectiveness can vary from person to person. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved two medications, Olumiant and LITFULO, which are Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors. These medications have been used for conditions like psoriasis. Other treatments are being researched or close to FDA review.