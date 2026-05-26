Big Brother Ending After Historic Run And 1000 Episodes

Big Brother is set to return with its 28th season, with more drama, twists and unexpected turns for viewers. The upcoming season is also a major milestone for the franchise, as it will also feature the show's 1000th episode, making it the first prime time series to reach this achievement.

While fans are excited about the return, the team also shared some surprising news about the future of the show. It has now been confirmed that the upcoming season will be the final chapter. The channel explained that they are moving away from Big Brother to make space for new projects and fresh content in their schedule.

As per Global News, Jennifer Abrams, senior vice president, content and marketing, Corus Entertainment, said, “We are incredibly proud to have been the Canadian home of Big Brother since its launch in 2000, bringing this series to audiences nationwide. As we look ahead, we've made the decision to move on from the series and refresh Global's summer lineup.

“We are excited about the new programming opportunities this transition creates for Global's schedule in the coming year and remain committed to delivering high-impact summer content, with a focus on broad, mainstream hits and new formats designed to engage audiences across both linear and streaming.”

Big Brother Season 28 is set to return with host Julie Chen Moonves leading the new edition of the popular reality show. This season, the houseguests will be aiming for the grand prize of US$750,000.

The show is set to premiere on July 9. Alongside the main show, Big Brother: Unlocked, hosted by Taylor Hale and Derrick Levasseur, will also return on July 10, which will offer extra content and behind the scenes moments for viewers who want more updates. That's not all, a special 90 minute episode is scheduled to air on July 12, which will add more action to the opening week.