<i>Bhooth Bangla</i> Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar Film Sells Tickets Worth Rs 2.65 Crore

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla is all set to arrive in cinemas on Friday, April 17. Ahead of the release, there are paid previews of the film, slated for tonight.

Advance bookings for the Priyadarshan directorial are already underway, and the horror-comedy appears to be off to a promising start even before its release.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has sold 36,984 tickets across 7,032 shows for its opening day in the Indian market. With these numbers, Bhooth Bangla has collected ₹97.93 lakh through advance sales so far. Including blocked seats, the total climbs to ₹2.65 crore.

A few days ago, the makers of Bhooth Bangla finalised the film's runtime after receiving certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

As to the CBFC certificate issued on April 2, 2026, the horror-comedy has been awarded a U/A (16+) rating, with parental guidance recommended for younger viewers. At the time of certification, the film's runtime was locked at 174.57 minutes, which is approximately 2 hours and 55 minutes.

That said, the film has reportedly undergone additional edits post-certification. As per sources, the makers have trimmed the length further, bringing the revised runtime down to 2 hours and 44 minutes. This means close to 11 minutes have been cut from the originally approved version.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the movie stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi and Mithila Palkar in key roles.

The trailer of Bhooth Bangla carried the signature stamp of Priyadarshan, packed with quirky one-liners that were bound to make viewers go back and rewatch certain moments.

Akshay Kumar was seen sharing screen space with Wamiqa Gabbi, offering audiences a fresh pairing. The storyline, as hinted in the trailer, revolved around Akshay Kumar's character, who was determined to get married at the haunted palace of Mangalpur.

The location itself came with a chilling backstory, as the curse of Vadhusur had loomed over the palace for years, setting the stage for a mix of humour and horror. Read all about it here.

Bhooth Bangla has been backed by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films.