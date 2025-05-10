<i>Bhool Chuk Maaf</i>: Why PVR Inox Has Sued Maddock Films Over The Film's Theatrical Release Cancellation

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. "Bhool Chuk Maaf" was set for theatrical release on May 9, 2025. The release was canceled due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Maddock Films announced a new release date for Amazon Prime on May 16.

Bhool Chuk Maaf led by Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi was supposed to release in theatres on May 9, 2025. However, due to the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan earlier this week, the production house cancelled the film's theatrical release. Maddock Films shared an official announcement stating that the film will now release on Amazon Prime, on May 16, 2025.

However, this did not sit well with the multiplex chain PVR Inox, who sent a legal notice to Maddock Films yesterday. PVR took this drastic step based on the loss of Rs 60 crore incurred by them upon the cancellation of the theatrical release, also adding the promotional cost spent on the film.

An insider revealed, "They are not liable to answer anyone. Cinema halls in Jodhpur, and Punjab are shut, whereas the cinema halls in cities like Delhi are non-operational in the night shows. With the cancellation of IPL, it was a no-brainer for the producers to delay the release of Bhool Chuk Maaf. Since the KDM's were already loaded all across the globe, there was a possibility of piracy too, which pushed the makers to go for a direct-to-digital release without much of a delay. What if Maddock held back on the release for a month, but a lapse in security led to the leak of content? Eventually, the investment in Bhool Chuk Maaf is made by Maddock, and PVR Inox has no stake to be a part of the decision-making process."

The arguments put forth by PVR Inox on the justification for the Rs 60 crore compensation, was the trailer placements during prime programming slots upon release, this expanding over thousands of screens. Along with this, the money that was spent on poster and banner displays, standee displays, social media promotions, and expansive operational planning on the before-mentioned release timelines.

The insider further added, "While team PVR Inox fought against Maddock Films and Pen Marudhar for pulling the film from theatrical medium with prior intimation to the exhibitors. No discussions were initiated with the exhibition community and the release was pulled back after opening the bookings, resulting in a loss to the exhibitors. They backed out from the commitment of theatrical release, leading to a last-minute chaos in programming. Team Bhool Chuk Maaf has claimed to take the route for the safety of the audience amid the ongoing conflict in the country. It's insensitive to invite an audience to the cinema halls for a comedy film amid a national issue. Team Bhool Chuk Maaf also put their point of view citing the suspension of IPL as closure of cinema halls in North India. Entertainment is the last thing people are looking for in grim times."

The hearing for the case took place in Mumbai, on Friday at 3PM, where both the parties which is Team PVR Inox and Team Bhool Chuk Maaf were present. The verdict will be out on Monday.

The insider source also questioned the amount of Rs crore being spent on a film, as claimed by the multiplex chain. Bhool Chuk Maaf is a small budget film, and the maximum amount that a producer allots to marketing is Rs 25 crore. Hence the ask of Rs 60 crore by the chain holds no value, as logically speaking the expected earnings of Bhool Chuk Maaf would then amount to Rs 350 crore in India.

A source from PVR Inox was quoted on Pinkvilla, reacting to the matter, "It is highly unfortunate that a project promoted on this scale was pulled without any formal communication. As India's leading theatrical platform, we invest heavily in campaigns in good faith and expect our content partners to uphold basic standards of professionalism. The film has taken a direct to digital release due to poor advance."