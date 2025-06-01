<i>Bhool Chuk Maaf</i> Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajkummar Rao's Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's romantic comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf has completed the first week of its limited two-week theatrical run.

What

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 5.25 crore on its second Saturday, bringing its total India nett collection to Rs 52.50 crore.

The film saw an average occupancy of 10.90% across shows on Saturday, with morning and afternoon shows recording 5.27% and 11.80%, respectively. Evening and night shows recorded occupancy rates of 11.21% and 15.32%.

Background

Bhool Chuk Maaf has already surpassed the India nett earnings of Wamiqa Gabbi's previous release Baby John, which starred Varun Dhawan and marked Keerthy Suresh's Hindi debut.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao's last film Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik, collected over Rs 600 crore at the Indian box office.

This weekend is crucial for the film as it remains largely unchallenged before new releases hit theatres next week.

Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan, arrives on June 5, followed by the ensemble comedy Housefull 5 on June 6.

The latter features a star cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff.

The makers of Bhool Chuk Maaf had initially announced a direct-to-digital release on Prime Video, following the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

However, the move led to legal action from multiplex chain PVR INOX, resulting in a two-week theatrical run. The film will be available to stream on Prime Video starting June 6.

In A Nutshell

