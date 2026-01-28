Bharti Singh And Harsh Limbachiyaa Name Second Son Yashveer, Share Pics From <i>Namkaran</i> Ceremony

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, Harsh Limbachiyaa, welcomed their second child on December 19, 2025. Now, on January 28, the couple has revealed the name of their baby boy.

About Bharti Singh And Harsh Limbachiyaa's latest Post

Revealing their newborn's name on social media, Bharti and Harsh shared a few photos from the Namkaran ceremony. For the occasion, Bharti wore a red salwar kameez, while Harsh and their elder son were seen twinning in matching kurta pyjamas. The popular TV couple has named their second child Yashveer.

Along with a red heart emoji, they captioned the post with the name "Yashveer." The couple lovingly call their newborn Kaju. Take a look at the post:

Earlier, the couple also shared a couple of videos from Bharti's pregnancy journey on their YouTube channel. In one of the vlogs, the comedian became emotional as she described how her water broke unexpectedly at home on the morning of the delivery.

She said, "Subah ke 6 baj rahe he, achanak se sab geela-geela ho gaya. Maine doctor ko phone kiya aur unhone bola ki apka jo water bag he woh burst ho gaya, hospital aa jao. Raat ko hi theek kar rahi thi aur aj jana par raha hai...mujhe itna darr lag raha hai. (It's 6 a.m. in the morning, and I felt it was wet everywhere. I called up the doctor, and he told me that my water has burst, so I have to come to the hospital. I was just packing the whole night, and now I have to go. I am so scared)."

"Raat bhar se thoda uneasy tha... poore kapde, bed geela ho gaya. Dua karna sab sahi ho jaye (I felt uneasy the whole night... then all the clothes and the bed felt wet. Please pray that everything goes well)," she added.



Bharti also showed that she was carrying a small Ganpati murti along with her on her way to the hospital.

Bharti and Harsh are also parents to their three-year-old son, Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa, whom they adorably call Gola. Harsh and Bharti welcomed Laksh in 2022.



