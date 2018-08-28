Bharat: Katrina Kaif's Pic With Salma Khan Goes Viral After Arpita Posts And Then Deletes It

Katrina Kaif poses for a photo with Salman Khan's mother (Courtesy _mykatrinakaif)

Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan recently uploaded a photo of Katrina Kaif Salma Khan on social media, where the actress can be seen sporting a bridal look. In the photo, Katrina can be seen giving a bear hug to Salman's "love of life," his mother. But soon after uploading the photo on social media, Arpita Khan deleted it and it is still not clear why. But the photo has already gone viral and has made way to several fan clubs dedicated to Salman Khan. The photo appeared to be from Malta where team Bharat was shooting for the film. Salman Khan's mother had also accompanied him to the destination.

Earlier, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's first look of sorts from the film was unveiled and the makers also announced that the Malta schedule of Bharat has wrapped. In the photo, Salman can be seen sporting a moustache while Katrina wears the same curly hair as seen before in photos from Bharat sets. The photo appears to be from a song sequence but the makers have not revealed any details about it so far.

Salman Khan has been continually updating fans about what he is up to in the picturesque landscapes of Malta. He shared a video with his of Salma, where he can be seen navigating her through the streets.

Salman Khan plays a daredevil stuntman in the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film. Bharat is set across from 1960 till current times and therefore Salman has undergo several look changes for the film. Disha Patani, who is also part of the film, will be seen as a trapeze artiste. The makers have not revealed about details about other characters yet.

Bharat is the Hindi remake of South Korean film Ode To My Father. The film is expected to hit the screens on Eid 2019.