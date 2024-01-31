Bhakshak Trailer: Bhumi Pednekar's Long Battle For Justice

Bhumi Pednekar in a still from the trailer. (courtesy: bollyqueenz.gallery)

The trailer of Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming crime drama, Bhakshak, was released by the makers today. The film is based on the Bihar shelter home abuse case and stars Bhumi as investigative journalist Vaishali Singh. The trailer unfolds the story of Vaishali Singh, who bravely raises her voice against powerful men involved in the abuse of young girls. It highlights Vaishali Singh's relentless fight for justice against the corrupt administration. She is assisted by Bhaskar Sinha, portrayed by Sanjay Mishra, in her battle against the antagonist Bansi Sahu, played by Aditya Srivastava. Towards the end of the trailer, Bhumi's character says, “Dusron ke dard mein dukhi hona bhul gaye hai kya? Kya ab bhi aap apni ginti insaano mein karte hai ya apne aap ko Bhakshak maan chuke hai? [Have you forgotten to empathise with the pain of others? Do you still count yourself among humans, or have you considered yourself a predator?]”

The caption attached to the video reads, “Today's top story is brought to you by Vaishali Singh! The fight for justice has begun#Bhakshak a film inspired by true events.” Bhakshak, a Netflix film, will premiere on February 9.

Bhumi Pednekar recently shared her experience of portraying the role of a journalist in Bhakshak. Speaking to ANI, she said, “Journalism is a difficult career...it needs a lot of courage to ask the right questions, especially to the people who are in power. To ask questions fearlessly definitely needs a lot of courage… I salute the journalists out there for doing their job with integrity and fearlessness. I have learned a lot by working on this film. I feel honoured.”

"Working on Bhakshak was quite challenging as it is based on a sensitive and hard-hitting topic. The film asks questions at a core level that is bound to shake one's conscience. I hope the film sparks conversations that lead to meaningful change. The film sheds light on the crimes against the children," Bhumi Pednekar added. Bhakshak is directed by Pulkit.