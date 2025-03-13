Bhagyashree Gets 13 Stitches After Injuring Her Forehead During A Game Of Pickleball

Bhagyashree injured her forehead during a game of pickleball. She was immediately rushed to a hospital and underwent surgery. The cut was so deep that she ended up getting 13 stitches.

Pictures of Bhagyashree lying on a hospital bed have surfaced online. In one of the frames, Bhagyashree is pointing at a deep cut on her forehead.

Meanwhile, Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani recently opened up about her bond with her superstar mother.

Speaking to India Today, she said, “Nothing as such, but she told me not be a part of this industry. That's the advice I got from her and everyone at home. Even now, when I come back from an audition that I have been rejected, or you know, when we don't get the calls, or there's a delay, or something else. My mother and my brother just look at me, with that 'I told you so' expression. There is just a lot of heartbreak involved in our profession."

On the nepotism debate, Avantika Dassani added, “If they say I am not doing a good or respecting the opportunities I have got, I would work on myself. But if they choose not to watch my film or call me out just because of my family, that's really sad. Otherwise, I am all game to win over people with my hard work."

Avantika Dassani, who will be next seen in Galiyon Mein, also shared their experience of working in the film. It will be released on March 14, 2025.

"I had such a great team, who helped me with the dialect. The entire cast and crew were there to help get the Juhu girl out of me and make me one from the gallis (bylanes). The entire experience was quite a lovely one,” she added.

Avantika Dassani made her acting debut in 2022 with the web series Mithiya.