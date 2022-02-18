Debutante Avantika Dassani 'Was Made To Feel Conscious' About Her Husky Voice As A Teen

Avantika Dassani talks about her voice (courtesy avantikadassani)

Highlights Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani revealed she has a husky voice

She said that she was "made to feel conscious" about it

"Many people made fun of me for it," said Avantika

Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani has made her acting debut with Rohan Sippy's Mithya. In a recent interview, she talked about her husky voice and how people made fun of her when she was a teenager. While talking to Hindustan Times, Avantika said that she has a husky voice and not a "regular sweet and melodious voice". "It is distinctive and was something that I was made to feel conscious about when I was a kid. I was told that it sounds in its own particular way. A lot of people have talked about it, many people made fun of me for it. I think the voice differentiates me; it is something that you will always remember. I love that part, but it did take me some time (to realise that). It did take me a couple of years," said Avantika Dassani.

Avantika Dassani has made her acting debut with Mithya and she has been receiving positive reviews for her role. In Rohan Sippy's Mithya, she plays a negative character. In the interview, Avantika said that she is loving the fact that people are talking about her voice and the modulation that her character has in the series. "I was very happy because growing up, my voice was not something that was considered normal. It was something that I was made to feel conscious about," she added.

Bhagyashree got married to Himalaya Dassani in 1990 and they have two kids. Her son Abhimanyu Dassani made his debut in 2019 and daughter Avantika Dassani made her acting debut this year.