Why Bhagyashree's Daughter Avantika 'Walked Out Of The Room' When She First Watched Maine Pyar Kiya

Bhagyashree is best-known for starring in the hit film Maine Pyar Kiya. However, her daughter Avantika Dassani does not have very pleasant memories associated to the film. In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Avantika spoke about the film and said, "I watched it a couple of times when I was much younger." She added, "When I first saw it, I couldn't take it because I couldn't watch my mom being sad. It would not sit well with me. So, I would walk out of the room." Avantika, who aspires to be an actor like her mom, added, "We saw that anywhere we go, mom was showered with love and praise even after 30 years of its release. It is a reminder of the fact that when you do something so amazing, the industry will repay you with years of love."

Bhagyashree became a star after featuring in Sooraj Barjatya's 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya, opposite Salman Khan. She has also featured in TV shows such as Kachchi Dhoop, Kaagaz Ki Kashti and Laut Aao Trisha. She featured in the Kannada film Ammavra Ganda.

In terms of work, She was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii. She will next be seen in a film with Prabhas.

The actress married Himalaya Dassani in a private ceremony, in the presence of her Maine Pyar Kiya co-star Salman Khan and the film's director Sooraj Barjatya. The couple are parents to a son named Abhimanyu Dassani and a daughter named Avantika Dasani. The former made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.