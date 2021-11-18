In Pics: Bhagyashree's Experience Of Working With 'The King Of Comedy' Johny Lever

Bhagyashree with Johny Lever. (Image courtesy: bhagyashree.online)

Highlights Bhagyashree posted some pics with Johny Lever

They were shooting for a project in Hyderabad

"Fun moments," she wrote

Johny Lever needs no introduction - he is "king of comedy" and not many would disagree with us. The actor recently shot for a project with Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree, who went on to describe her experience of working with the "legend" through a couple of pictures. Bhagyashree posted three BTS pictures of herself and Johny Lever from the shoot and wrote: "Shooting with the king of comedy Johny Lever. Khush naseeb hein woh jinke paas dusro ko hassane ki kala ho! To make people laugh is a difficult art.... and he does it with such ease. Aapko pranam. #shootmode #kingofcomedy #bts #filmshoot #laughtertherapy #funmoments."

In the first photo, the duo can be seen smiling for the camera while in the second one, they can be seen laughing their hearts out. Reacting to her post, the actress' son and actor Abhimanyu Dassani commented: "Legend."

See Bhagyashree's post here:

Johny Lever is known for his brilliant comic roles in movies like Raja Hindustani, Deewana Mastana, Dulhe Raja, Kunwara, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, De Dana Dan and Awara Paagal Deewana, among many others.

Bhagyashree became a household name after she appeared in Amol Palekar's TV serial Kachi Dhoop, which aired on Doordarshan in 1987. She is also best-known for her performance in Sooraj Barjatya's 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya, in which she co-starred with Salman Khan.

Bhagyashree has also worked in a few Kannada and Telugu films like Ammavra Ganda, Omkaram, Rana, Gandugali Kumara Rama and Seetharama Kalyana.

She was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii.