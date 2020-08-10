'Beyond Thrilled': Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Daughter Lyla Maria

Chris Pratt with Katherine Schwarzenegger. (Image courtesy: katherineschwarzenegger)

Highlights "We are extremely blessed," wrote Chris Pratt

Lyla Maria is Chris' second child

He has a son named Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris

Actor Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt on Monday, the actor revealed in an Instagram post. He shared a picture of himself and Katherine holding their baby daughter's hand and he said that they are "beyond thrilled." Chris Pratt also said that the mother and the baby "are doing great." He wrote, "We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn't be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris."

Here's Chris Pratt's post:

Lyla Maria is Chris Pratt's second child - he has a seven-year-old son named Jack with his Anna Faris, to whom he was married from 2009 to 2018. Chris Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger in June 2019 in California after reportedly dating for over a year.

Katherine Schwarzenegger is the elder daughter of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver. She is the author of Rock What You've Got, I Just Graduated . . . Now What?, Maverick and Me and The Gift of Forgiveness.

Chris Pratt is best-known for playing Peter Quill or Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He has also featured in movies like the Jurassic World, Zero Dark Thirty, Jennifer's Body and Bride Wars. Chris has also featured in shows like Everwood and Parks and Recreation.

His upcoming projects are Jurassic World: Dominion and The Tomorrow War.

Congratulations, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger.