Bengali Actress Supriya Devi Dies In Kolkata Supriya Devi died of a severe cardiac arrest at her residence today morning

33 Shares EMAIL PRINT Supriya Devi in Meghe Dhaka Tara (Image courtesy: YouTube) Kolkata: Highlights Supriya Devi made her debut with Uttam Kumar's Basu Parivar She was known for films like Chowringhee, Bagh Bandi Khela She is survived by her daughter Basu Parivar in 1952 and never looked back after Sonar Harin opposite Uttam Kumar in 1959. Chowringhee, Bagh Bandi Khela and Meghe Dhaka Tara were among her classics.



She received the Padma Shri and West Bengal government's highest civilian award Banga Vibhushan, besides the Filmfare East Lifetime Achievement Award.



She is survived by her daughter.



"Very saddened at the passing of legendary actress of Bengal, Supriya Chowdhury (Debi). We will fondly remember her through her films. Condolences to her family and fans," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a tweet.



Expressing grief at the demise of Supriya Devi, legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who acted with her in Jodi Jantem besides many others, said they had together been in films for many decades.



Supriya Devi's contemporary and veteran actress Sabitri Chattopadhyay said, "I cannot believe this news. We regularly talked over phone."



West Bengal Power Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay visited Supriya Devi's residence to pay tributes and said arrangements were being made on behalf of the state government for the last rites.





