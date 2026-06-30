Batwoman Actor Ruby Rose Breaks Multiple Ribs After Falling Into Pool, Hospitalised

Ruby Rose has been hospitalised after breaking multiple ribs in an accident. The Batwoman actor was in her garden on Monday when she tripped and fell into her pool.



Rose shared footage of her accident on her Instagram Stories. The grainy home surveillance footage shows the actor holding a hose and walking on the edge of her pool. Suddenly, Rose slips and hits a wall and the edge of the pool before she falls into the water.



The clip was shared with the song There She Goes by The La's.



"RIP to my ribs, and to the rest of my summer. They are broken, multiple," Rose, 28, wrote with a laughing emoji alongside the video. "Straight to hospital, did not pass go or collect 200 dollars," Rose wrote alongside the clip.



Earlier, the Orange is the New Black actor had posted on Instagram Threads, "One second I'm here talking to you. Next I'm in the hopital [sic] with two broken ribs. What a bloody Monday."



In another post on Threads, Ruby Rose also compared her present injury with the ones she sustained in 2019, while she was shooting for Batwoman.



At the time, Rose suffered two herniated discs while she was performing a stunt. The accident nearly severed her spinal cord and caused her to undergo emergency surgery, E! News.



Rose had returned to shooting for Batwoman a day after “breaking” her rib and neck, the actor said on Instagram Threads.



The 40-year-old said she was in the batsuit even when she could not feel her arms and legs.



"I've just broken two ribs, falling into my own pool backwards,and you couldn't pay me to put a bra on, let alone stand up. Send good book and show recommendations this is going to take many weeks,” the actor wrote.



Ruby Rose played the lead role in Batwoman. She is known for performing her own stunts. She exited the series in 2020. The actor had earlier alleged that executives for the CW show had created a hostile and unsafe work environment, including an incident when Rose was forced to return to the set 10 days after undergoing surgery for an injury she sustained while filming.



CW parent Warner Bros. had denied all accusations, USA Today reported.



Apart from Batwoman and Orange is the New Black, Ruby Rose has been part of projects like Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, The Meg and XXX: Return Of Xander Cage.