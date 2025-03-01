<i>Bajirao Mastani</i>: Madhu Chopra Reveals Priyanka Chopra Was Focused On Set And Why Sanjay Leela Bhansali Is Not Easy To Work With

Priyanka Chopra played the supporting role of Kashibai in Bajirao Mastani. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh played the leads. However, in her limited screen time, Priyanka left a lasting impression with her onscreen portrayal.

In conversation with Lehren, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra revealed why Kashibai was the hardest character Priyanka has ever played.

Madhu Chopra said, "Kashibai was very hard because there were tight shots, and it was all on the face. The expressions were everything. Sanjay [Leela] Bhansali is not an easy director, and to keep him pleased in the sense that he is satisfied with the performance... that was the target. That was something she was very focused on. There were no distractions, she would not even talk inside her van during that time."

Furthermore, Madhu Chopra revealed that she isn't aware of any fallout between Priyanka Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali when she was not offered a lead in the director's previous film Ram Leela. However, Priyanka ended up doing the item song Ram Chahe Leela in the film.

Priyanka was later on offered Mary Kom, to play the titular role. The film was produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has a stellar lineup with projects like Heads of State, The Bluff, a holiday movie with the Jonas Brothers, and Citadel Season 2.