Badla Song Aukaat: Amitabh Bachchan's Rap Deserves Everyone's Attention

Amitabh Bachchan in a still from the song Aukaat. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Aukaat is the second song from the film Badla Amitabh Bachchan has sung Aukaat The song has been composed by Clinton Cerejo

After the soothing track Kyun Rabba , the makers of Badla released another sound track from the film. The power-packed song titled Aukaat , hit the Internet on Thursday evening and it has already booked a spot in the trends list. The promotional song, which features Amitabh Bachchan, has also been sung by him along with Amit Mishra and Clinton Cerejo. The intense music has been composed by Clinton Cerejo and the hard-hitting lyrics are by Siddhant Kaushal. Big B can be seen dressed in a black sweatshirt and matching pants in the video and he can be seen sporting a pair of clouts and we must tell you that his swag is absolutely off the charts.

Without much ado check out the song Aukaat. After all, we don't get to see Mr Bachchan sing and perform every day.

Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house, which has produced the film Badla, shared the song on social media and wrote: "Aukaat ko badal de, din hain saat woh badal de. Aukaat out now." Meanwhile, film's lead actress Taapsee Pannu also shared the song on her Twitter profile and wrote: "Tera agla pichhla, tu badal leke badla."

Earlier this week, Mr Bachchan shared a behind-the-scene picture from the sets of the song. In the picture, he could be seen posing with a mike. Ge captioned it: "It's funny how nobody notices what we do, until we don't do it."

Badla has been directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Besides Taapsee Pannu and Big B, the thriller also stars Manav Kaul and Amrita Singh. Badla will open in theaters on March 8.