Badla: Seen This Selfie Of 'Producer' Shah Rukh Khan And 'Employed' Amitabh Bachchan Yet?

Amitabh Bachchan with Shah Rukh Khan. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Highlights The film also stars Taapsee Pannu Badla has been directed by Sujoy Ghosh Badla is slated to release on March 8, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently busy with the promotional duties of his forthcoming film Badla, shared an interesting picture of himself along with Shah Rukh Khan, whose production house Red Chillies Entertainment has produced the film. On Saturday evening, Mr Bachchan shared a picture on social media, in which the duo can be seen clicking a selfie together. In his post, Mr Bachchan addressed SRK as the "producer" and he referred to himself as "employed." "The producer and the employed... Singing the selfies. The producer, me the employed," read the tweet. Mr Bachchan posted the image along with the film's release date (which is March 8, 2019).

Check out this photo of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan together:

T 3099 - .. the producer and the employed .. singing the selfies .. ! he the Producer , me the employed .. for 8th March pic.twitter.com/UrG664Zbqs — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 23, 2019

On Friday, Big B and Shah Rukh were photographed at the film's promotional event, wherein they were accompanied by Badla director Sujoy Ghosh and film's lead actress Taapsee Pannu. Here are the pictures from the film's promotional event:

Amitabh Bachchan with Shah Rukh Khan. Amitabh Bachchan with Shah Rukh Khan.

Team Badla at the film's promotions. Teamat the film's promotions.

Shah Rukh Khan has been actively promoting the film on social media. Ahead of the film's trailer release. SRK shared the films' posters on Twitter and wrote: "Main aap se badla lene aa raha hoon Amitabh Bachchan saab! Taiyaar rahiyega."

Take a look at SRK's posts here:

Main aap se Badla lene aa raha hoon @SrBachchan saab! Taiyaar rahiyega... — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 11, 2019

Badla will open in cinemas on March 8. The film also features Manav Kaul and Amrita Singh.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero,co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, while Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Besides Badla, Big B has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia in the pipeline.