Badhaai Ho New Song Nain Na Jodeen Is The Perfect Song To 'Soothe' Your Achy Breaky Heart

Sanya Malhotra in a still from Badhaai Ho (Courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Nain Na Jodeen has garnered 356,702 views on YouTube The music has been composed by Rochak Kohli "I have sung this song to soothe a broken heart": Ayushmann Khurrana

(Nain Na Jodeen, the new song from Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's upcoming movie Badhaai Ho has released, and captures those moments from the film where they are going through a difficult time in their relationship. Though the song does not reveal the point of conflict between the two, it showcases varied emotions of heartbreak. The duo clearly miss each other's company and want to get back to being a 'happy couple' but there's something which is stopping them. Nain Na Jodeen is a soulful number, perfect to "soothe a broken heart". The song has been sung by Ayushmann Khurrana, Neha Kakkar and Rochak Kohli and the credit for the lyrics goes to Kumaar. The music has been composed by Rochak Kohli. Ayushmann Khurrana also shared the song on social media and captioned: "I have sung this song to soothe a broken heart."

(Watch the new song from Badhaai Ho here:

(

(Earlier, the makers had released two songs from the film - Badhaaiyan Tenu and Morni Banke. Badhaaiyan Tenu has over 2.6 million views while Morni Banke has garnered over 14 million views on YouTube.

(Watch the songs from Badhaai Ho here:

(

(The trailer of Badhaai Ho, which was unveiled last month, managed to pique audiences' interest because of the subject matter. Badhaai Ho is a story of a middle aged couple with a grown up son, who are about to become parents again. Badhaai Ho also features Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri. Neena Gupta is playing Ayushmann's mother in the film.

(In an earlier interview to news agency IANS, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed why he wanted to be part of Badhaai Ho. "As I go by my instinct, this was one of the stories that I wanted to be a part of because of the story. I felt the same during Dum Laga Ke Haisha when I took no time to agree to do the film. I think such a quirky subject and story-driven films are my zone," Ayushmann told IANS.

(Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Badhaai Ho is all set to hit screens on October 19.

(With PTI inputs)