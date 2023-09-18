Back From USA, Alia Bhatt Attends BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Birthday Bash With Sister Shaheen

Alia-Shaheen At BFF Akanksha's Birthday Bash. (Courtesy: FilmyDrama)

The Bhatt sisters Alia and Shaheen made heads turn as they attended friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's 30th birthday bash on Sunday night. Alia Bhatt, who flew into Mumbai with her husband Ranbir Kapoor after a long holiday in the USA, made a stunning appearance at her BFF's birthday party in a lovely blue dress. Accompanying her was none other than her elder sibling, Shaheen Bhatt, who amped up the style quotient of the party in a beautiful red number. In a couple of fan videos shared online, the sisters were seen smiling widely and posing for the paparazzi stationed at the venue.

ister Duo: Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bring the Glamour to Akansha Ranjan's Birthday Bash! 🎉 #CelebrationTimepic.twitter.com/TRbPy07QYE — Filmy Drama (@FilmyDrama) September 17, 2023

While holidaying in USA, Alia Bhatt was regular in treating her fans to pictures and videos from her vacation diaries. Our favourite was however this clip of herself inside an indoor pool.

In the clip, Alia, in a hot pink swimwear, can be seen relaxing in an indoor pool. “My schedule on my day off…,” read the text on the clip. A few seconds later, we can see Alia floating in the water. The text attached to this frame read, “That's it. That's my schedule.” Along with the video, Alia wrote, “DND.” Replying to the post, actor Arjun Kapoor said, “Need this schedule and this hotel in my life.” Alia jetted off to USA with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, after delivering sensational performances in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Heart Of Stone.

Here is what Alia Bhatt posted:

In an earlier Instagram post, Alia Bhatt treated her social media fans to a lovely picture of herself with a beautiful rainbow in the background. Alia is seen flashing her widest smile as she takes her head out of the car for a selfie. In the caption, she wrote, "Somewhere over the rainbow.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.