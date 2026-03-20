<i>Bachelorette</i> New Season Cancelled After Video Of Influencer Taylor Frankie Paul Assaulting Ex Goes Viral

What was meant to be a big, buzzy return for The Bachelorette has instead taken an unexpected and serious turn.

Just days before its scheduled premiere, the reality show has been pulled, with controversy surrounding its lead spilling into public view.

ABC Pulls The Bachelorette Season

The upcoming season of The Bachelorette, which was set to premiere on Sunday, March 22, has been cancelled for now following domestic violence allegations involving its lead, Taylor Frankie Paul.

ABC confirmed the decision to BBC after a video surfaced online showing Paul in an altercation with her ex-partner, Dakota Mortensen, from 2023.

"In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of 'The Bachelorette' at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family," a Disney Entertainment Television spokesperson said.

The network has not clarified whether the season will be rescheduled at a later date or what will replace it in the current time slot.

Allegations And Past Arrest

The controversy stems from an incident in 2023, when Paul was arrested following a dispute with Mortensen. According to US media reports, she later pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.

Charges of child abuse, criminal mischief, and domestic violence in the presence of a child were dismissed.

Recently surfaced footage, published by TMZ, appears to show Paul attacking Mortensen and throwing chairs at him during the altercation. The incident reportedly took place while her daughter from a previous marriage was present.

The Draper City Police Department in Utah is currently investigating allegations made by both parties after police were called by Mortensen's roommate.

Impact On Other Projects

The fallout has extended beyond The Bachelorette. Production on Season 5 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, a Hulu series featuring Paul, has also been paused.

"It was a decision that all of us girls came up with. We didn't feel comfortable filming with everything that was happening," her co-star Mikayla Matthews said on social media.

What Did Taylor Frankie Paul Say?

Paul had been actively promoting The Bachelorette in the days leading up to the controversy, appearing at a press dinner in New York and on shows like Good Morning America and Live With Kelly and Mark.

Addressing the situation, she told People, "Honestly, just like, my heart hurts to see it, to go through it, especially at this time."

Sje said, "Just the timing is hard, and it's a big deal. I feel like every premiere that I've experienced, I've never enjoyed fully, so this is another one... it's extremely hard, and it took everything to get me here today."

She also spoke about the headlines during her appearance on Good Morning America, saying, "Honestly, it's been a heavy time to see the headlines, especially during this time of 'The Bachelorette' being released."

She added, "It was supposed to be a really exciting time."

Her spokesperson added that she is currently focusing on her family and is "preparing to own and share her story".

A Turbulent Relationship

Paul and Mortensen, who share a one-year-old son named Ever, have had an on-and-off relationship that has previously played out in public.

Their dynamic was documented on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, including the period leading up to Paul filming The Bachelorette. The show captured the two spending time together just a day before production for the dating series began.

Paul first rose to fame as part of #MomTok, a group of Utah-based mothers who gained popularity on TikTok through dance videos and parenting content.

She later made headlines in 2022 following her divorce and revelations about her marriage, which also became part of her reality TV journey.