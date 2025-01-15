<i>Baby John</i> Wasn't Supposed To Be Keerthy Suresh's Hindi Debut, It Was This Film

Keerthy Suresh, a prominent name down south, recently made her Hindi film debut with Baby John, alongside Varun Dhawan. While the movie didn't do well at the box-office, the audience loved Keerthy's performance. But did you know Keerthy's Bollywood debut was supposed to be five years ago in a different movie?

During a recent interview, Keerthy shared, "It was a film called Maidaan. I was supposed to do it but I had to step out of it because of a few reasons. But it was a mutual agreement. I was approached for it 5 years ago, right after Mahanati, but I still feel really glad that Baby John was my Bollywood debut".

So, what happened to Maidaan?

Keerthy's role in the film was eventually played by Priya Mani, who is known for her work in the Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man.

The actress also opened up about working in different film industries at the same time.

"It's a very exciting process. You are now able to move around industries. I am doing a Malayalam film, I am doing a Tamil and a Telugu film, and I just finished my Hindi debut, and I am doing other Hindi projects as well," she said.

Keerthy also has a list of actors and directors in the Hindi film industry she wishes to work with.

"There are a lot of directors. Of course, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rajkumari Hirani are on top. In terms of actors, I am a huge fan of Shahrukh Khan and also want to work with Shahid, Ranveer. I have already done an ad with him but I am looking forward to working with him," she shared.

Baby John, a Kalees directorial and Atlee production, also stars Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav.

