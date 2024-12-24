Varun Dhawan Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple Ahead Of <i>Baby John's</i> Release

Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming project, Baby John. Amid the film's promotion, the actor visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain.

On Tuesday, the actor shared a photo from his visit to the holy shrine on Instagram.

Here, Varun is seen offering prayers to the deity. The note attached to the image read, "Blessed. Jai Mahakal."

Meanwhile, the makers have also opened the advance booking window for Baby John.

As per a report by Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 1.37 crore without block seats. The report also added that over 46,000 tickets have been sold for the opening day across India.

Baby John is bankrolled by Atlee, his wife Priya, Murad Khetani, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios, Vipin Agnihotri Films and A for Apple Productions.

The film will be facing a tough competition from Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule at the box office.

When asked about the blockbuster clash at the box office, Atlee said, "It's an ecosystem. Me and Allu Arjun sir are very good friends. We're releasing Baby John in the fourth week of December, not head-to-head. So don't call it a clash. There's no conflict here."

He further added, "We're aware that Pushpa 2 shifted from August to December, and we've planned our release around Christmas. We're all professionals, and we know how to handle this."

Directed by Kalees, Baby John is a remake of the 2016 Tamil action thriller Theri. The film will be released on December 25.



