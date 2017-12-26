Baahubali: The Conclusion Set To Rule Japan, Russia

Baahubali: The Conclusion is all set to hits the screens in Japan and then in Russia. The concluding part of director S S Rajamouli's two-part epic saga will release in Japan on December 29 and fans of the franchise have already started queuing up for advance ticket sales. On December 29, a special 'Screaming Screening' has been arranged for Baahubali 2, tweeted producer Shobu Yarlagadda. Baahubali 2 stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles. Here's the poster to announce the 'Screaming Screening' of Baahubali 2 in Japan.
Highlights
- So far, Baahubali: The Conclusion has made Rs 1,500 crore worldwide
- Baahubali 2 is releasing in Japan on December 29
- The SS Rajamouli-directed film is releasing in Russia in January 2018
.@Baahubalimovie 2 Japanese special screening where you can scream!! Releasing in Japan on29th Dec! pic.twitter.com/xrzSAMHOxo— Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) December 25, 2017
Fans tweeted pictures of themselves holding the early ticket of the show:
got #Baahubali2 ticket from Dec.29th in Japan for me & two friends...— (Naan)(@21Alt555) December 26, 2017
It's first day of @BaahubaliMovie 2 releaseing in Japan Dec. 29th... pic.twitter.com/T0Y3EPmgp4
Meanwhile, the verified Twitter page of Baahubali 2 shared a link to the Russian trailer of the film and revealed the release date as January 11. The Russian trailer of Baahubali: The Conclusion is different from its Tamil, Telugu and Hindi versions.
#Baahubali2 Russian trailer. Releasing on Jan 11th. .. https://t.co/UqNKra3YU2— Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) December 26, 2017
Baahubali 2 released in India in April 2017 and shattered several records of Bollywood film Dangal. So far Baahubali 2 has collected over Rs 1,500 crore worldwide. Now that the film's all set to release in Japan and Russia, it may just up the box office game for future Indian films in the international market.
Baahubali 2 is set in a fictional Mahishmathi where Bhallaladeva connives to get his younger brother killed to become the sole ruler of the Kingdom. He succeeds but only for a few years till his nephew (a lookalike of his father) returns to avenge his father's death and reclaim the throne of Mahishmathi.