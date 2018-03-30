Baaghi 2 Box Office: Tiger Shroff Will Get 2018's Biggest Opening, Say Early Reports

Baaghi 2 has stormed the box office within hours of release, states a report in Box Office India. Starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, Baaghi 2 witnessed 45-50 per cent occupancy across 3,400 theatres in India, stated the report, making it top the list of highest first day occupancy recorded by 2018 releases. The estimation may vary after taking afternoon and evening shows into consideration but nevertheless, Good Friday has really helped Baaghi 2 score more footfalls at the theatres, reported Box Office India: "The holiday factor has aided the opening of the film and it could turn out to be the highest opening day of the year beating Padmaavat but that will depend on how the first day unfolds post the late afternoon shows."
Highlights
- Baaghi 2 is said to have the highest Day 1 occupancy
- Baaghi 2 opened across 3,400 screens
- On Friday morning, it recorded 45-50 per cent occupancy
According to the report, Baaghi 2 is followed by Padmaavat on the list of highest occupancy on opening day with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, PadMan and Raid in the third, fourth and fifth order.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh corroborated the report and tweeted to say that Baaghi 2 is expected to rake in brilliant opening day figures and that the movie has performed relatively well in UAE and the Gulf area. "Baaghi 2 takes a zabardast start at the Indian BO... Expected to have a MASSIVE Day 1... In UAE-GCC, it has opened HIGHER than Fox Star Studios' major releases Jolly LLB 2 [65% higher] and Judwaa 2 [25% higher]... Baaghi 2 UAE GCC Thu $ 325k [Rs 2.11 cr]."
#Baaghi2 takes a zabardast start at the Indian BO... Expected to have a MASSIVE Day 1... In UAE-GCC, it has opened HIGHER than Fox Star Studios' major releases #JollyLLB2 [65% higher] and #Judwaa2 [25% higher]... #Baaghi2 UAE GCC Thu $ 325k [Rs 2.11 cr].— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 30, 2018
CommentsBaaghi 2 intrigued audiences in other parts of India like the Southern states and West Bengal, said Box Office India: "Baaghi 2 opening is across the board with even South and West Bengal recording very good collections where normally mass action films start a bit slower."
Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 2 is a sequel to 2016 thriller Baaghi and marks Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's debut Bollywood film.