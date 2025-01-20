<i>Azaad</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Rasha Thadani And Aaman Devgan's Film Sees A Slight Growth

Abhishek Kapoor's Azaad is facing challenges at the box office, with a modest three-day total of just Rs 4.65 crore. The film had a lukewarm opening, earning Rs 1.5 crore on its first day.

On Sunday, the film earned Rs 1.85 crore, which is an improvement of approximately Rs 50 lakh from its second-day collection of Rs 1.3 crore.

Starring debutants Aaman Devgan (Ajay Devgn's nephew) and Rasha Thadani (daughter of Raveena Tandon), Azaad has been met with an overall occupancy rate of just 11.66%.

The film is being screened in about 2068 shows, with 389 shows in Mumbai and 556 shows in NCR. In addition to Ajay, Rasha, and Aaman, the cast includes Diana Penty, Mohit Malik, Piyush Mishra, and Natasha Rastogi in important roles.

Azaad marks Abhishek Kapoor's return to direction after four years, following his successful films Kai Po Che and Kedarnath.

Abhishek Kapoor, who has previously introduced newcomers such as Sushant Singh Rajput in Kai Po Che and Sara Ali Khan in Kedarnath, faced a tough challenge with Azaad's debut. While Kai Po Che and Kedarnath both went on to become hits, Azaad seems struggling to find its footing.

In comparison, Kai Po Che, released in 2013, made Rs 4.5 crore on its opening day and went on to earn around Rs 50 crore during its domestic run. Similarly, Kedarnath, released five years later, made Rs 6.8 crore on opening day and eventually grossed Rs 66 crore domestically.

Abhishek Kapoor's last directorial, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, also underperformed, minting Rs 28 crore after a Rs 3.5 crore opening. With Azaad's disappointing debut, the film has become his lowest-ever opening.

The film clashed with Kangana Ranaut's long-delayed political drama Emergency, which fared only slightly better, earning Rs 2.5 crore on its opening day.