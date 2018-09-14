Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte's AndhaDhun Song Naina Da Kya Kasoor Will Make You Tap Your Feet

A still from AndhaDhun song Naina Da Kya Kasoor (courtesy YouTube)

Naina Da Kya Kasoor - the new song from Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte's movieAndhaDhun dropped on Friday. Beware before you give it a listen because you may just start playing it on loop! Naina Da Kya Kasoor has been sung in the addictive voice of Amit Trivedi, who has also composed it and credit for the lyrics of the track goes to Jaideep Sahni. In Naina Da Kya Kasoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, who plays a visually challenged musician in the movie, sings his heart out to the woman of his admiration, played by none other than Radhika Apte. Ayushmann, who shared the song on Twitter, attached this caption to the video: "When you can see without seeing, you are in love."

Naina Da Kya Kasoor is the perfect example of what happens when a true blue musician's heart is brimming with love. Radhika Apte is Ayushmann's muse and interestingly, he also is employed as the designated pianist at her restaurant. That's where we also spot Tabu in the song. Tabu plays the mysterious character in the movie - a middle aged wife - who creates havoc in his life. The song also offers a glimpse of Tabu's evil intentions but lovebirds Ayushmann and Radhika are way to engrossed in love to notice otherwise. Naina Da Kya Kasoor is all about the love that brews between Ayushmann and Radhika in the movie.

Watch Naina Da Kya Kasoor from AndhaDhun here:

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, AndhaDhun is a murder mystery, which is slated to hit screens on October 5.