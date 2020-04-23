Avirum Anbum: Kamal Haasan, Shruti Haasan, Shankar Mahadevan's Song Speaks Of Hope And Positivity

Kamal Haasan singing Avirum Anbum. (courtesy Youtube)

Highlights Kamal Haasan launched his new anthem 'Avirum Anbum'

Mohammad Ghibran composed the song

"We wanted to create an anthem," told Kamal Haasan to Mumbai Mirror

Kamal Haasan released his new single Avirum Anbum on Thursday. The song features actors and singers including Kamal Haasan's daughter Shruti Haasan, Anirudh Ravichander Yuvan Shankar Raja, Devi Sri Prasad, Shankar Mahadevan, Andrea Jeremiah, Sid Sriram and Bombay Jayashri among others. The music video starts with pianist Lydian Nadhaswaram playing a tune on his piano. It then goes on to show snippets of the empty streets of India due to the nationwide lockdown. A snippet of Kamal Haasan sitting and writing the lyrics of the song can also be seen. Avirum Anbum features various glimpse of the plight of people faced by the lockdown. A part of the video shows a crowd of migrant labourers walking on the road. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the song was recorded by the artists in their individual homes. The report also states that an online audition was conducted to select the voices for the anthem.

On Thursday, Kamal Haasan launched the song on his Twitter profile and tagged the artists who had featured in the anthem. "Launching - Avirum Ambum," wrote Kamal Haasan.

The song has been composed by Mohammad Ghibran. Earlier in an interview with Pune Mirror, Kamal Haasan said, "Any artiste sitting idle wants to do something today. I had angst and anger to vent, which led to this song. We wanted to create an anthem. It is not just a healer, but also a teacher. It's easy to remember; that's why film songs are so popular. Chants assist our memory."

On the work front, Kamal Haasan was last seen in the 2018 action-thriller Vishwaroopam II. The 65-year-old actor has Thalaivan Irukkiran and Indian 2 in his pipeline.