Avika Gor Is Having The 'Best Days' Of Her Life In Maldives. See Pics

Actress Avika Gor is having the time of her life in the Maldives. Avika Gor, best known for her starring role in Balika Vadhu, has converted her Instagram into her vacation album and there's only one word to describe it - "gorgeous". Avika Gor, who has been enjoying the sun, the sea and the beaches of Maldives with her boyfriend Milind Chandwani, shared a glimpse of her sun-bathing session and wrote: "The sunlight paints us gold!" Sharing another video, in which Avika Gor can be seen playing with the sand, she wrote: "At the beach next to water villas, not just the sunrises and the sunsets. Every min of the day is so beautiful here."

Sunset lover Avika Gor had the most fun chilling on a swing on the beach:

Avika Gor also felt like exploring the island and shared this mini travelogue: "The island is beautifully maintained, I love the greens. Yes I'm having the best days of my life towards the end of this reel is the room! Isn't it the coolest!"

Meanwhile on his Instagram, Milind Chandwani shared snippets of their dinner date on the beach. "Such a beautiful sunset date," he wrote.

Avika Gor stepped into acting as a child artist for Balika Vadhu, which made her a household name. She's also featured in the TV show Sasural Simar Ka and starred in films such as Morning Walk, Paathshala, Uyyala Jampala, Cinema Choopistha Mava, Raju Gari Gadhi 3 and Uyyala Jampala, among others. Last month, she trended a great deal for sharing her inspiring fitness journey.