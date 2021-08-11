Avika Gor And Milind Chandwani Are Celebrating 2 Years Of Togetherness In Picturesque Sonamarg Valley

Avika Gor with her boyfriend (courtesy avikagor)

Actress Avika Gor marked August 11 as a special day - it's her two year anniversary with boyfriend Milind Chandwani. On Instagram, the couple filled up their feeds with loved up photos and exchanged adorable anniversary notes. Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani are currently in Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg Valley, where they celebrated their second wedding anniversary. "Two years of knowing this human! My human! My life is filled with utmost Joy and Love because of you! Milind Chandwani Thank you for making me believe in myself. Thank you for being Shiroo's favourite! (I'm still trying to make peace with that) I love you for the person you are that pushes me to see beyond! You encourage me to grow every single day! I'm so blessed. I promise to celebrate every moment with you!" Avika Gor wrote in her post.

Sharing more photos with Avika Gor from Sonamarg, Milind Chandwani wrote: "Two years of knowing you Avika Gor. It's crazy to think that we met 2 years back! Has it really been that long? I mean, I feel like I've known you forever, but I also feel like we've just met because we have so much fun together."

Last year, Avika Gor opened up about her love life and revealed she's dating Milind Chandwani, founder of the NGO Camp diaries and a former participant of Roadies Real Heroes. "My prayers have been answered. I have found the love of my life! This kind human is mine," read an excerpt from her post.

Avika Gor stepped into acting as a child artist for Balika Vadhu, which made her a household name. She's also featured in the TV show Sasural Simar Ka and starred in films such as Morning Walk, Paathshala, Uyyala Jampala, Cinema Choopistha Mava, Raju Gari Gadhi 3 and Uyyala Jampala, among others. Last month, she trended a great deal for sharing her inspiring fitness journey.