At Singer Anushka Manchanda's Wedding, A Reunion Of Former Girl Band Viva

Dum Maaro Dum singer Anushka Manchanda got married to Jofre Oliveras over the weekend. Pictures of the couple from their wedding party was shared by the singer's close friend and casting director Shanoo Sharma on Instagram. In the pictures, Anushka can be seen teaming her black dress with bridal red choora while posing cutely with her husband. In one of the pictures shared by Shanoo Sharma, Anushka can also be seen posing with the members of her former band Viva. In the picture, Anushka can be seen posing with singer Neha Bhasin, Mahua Kamat and Pratichee Mohapatra. Sharing the images, Shanoo wrote, "Where do I begin…. A Union that makes me feel absolute happiness! Nushkyyy married Jofre… Nush, Jofre , my heart is smiling and I pray God always blesses your world with Love, Peace, Balance and everything your Hearts Desires! I love you baby girl! Your wedding was full of people with good hearts!!! Just remember I came back!!!! @jofre.oliveras have fun with this force of nature! And thank you for the beautiful art work."

For the unversed, Viva was an Indian pop girl band that was formed in 2002. The band comprised of five members, Anushka Manchanda, Neha Bhasin, Mahua Kamat, Pratichee Mohapatra and Seema Ramchandani. The fifth member Seema Ramchandani however left the band soon after the launch of their first album, Viva! in 2002 to join Art Of Living foundation. The band has composed famous songs like Jaago Zara, Jahan Ho Pyaar Ka Mausam, Hum Naye Geet Sunaye among others. Much like Anushka, former Viva band member Neha Bhasin also ventured into Bollywood playback singing. She is known for songs like Asaalam-e-Ishqum in Gunday and Dhunki in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. Mahua Kamat, also a singer, sang in films like Dev and Force while Pratichee Mohapatra went into acting after Viva members split up.

Anushka Manchanda is known for some hit songs like Golmaal, Dum Maaro Dum, 2017 song Aate Jaate Hanste Gaate from Golmaal Again etc.