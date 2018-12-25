At Salman Khan's Christmas Party, Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam And Karan Johar's Twins Steal The Limelight

AbRam, Yash and Roohi arriving at Salman Khan's Christmas party

On Tuesday, Salman Khan hosted a Christmas party at his Mumbai residence which was attended by the actor's family members and close friends from the industry. Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Malaika and Amrita Arora headlined the star-studded guest list at Salman's Christmas party. Katrina Kaif was photographed entering Salman's residence along with her parents. Karan Johar checked in at the party with his munchkins Yash and Roohi, who looked adorable in their Christmas outfits. Malaika and Amrita Arora made a stunning entry at the Christmas party in colour coordinated outfits. Salman Khan's sisters Alvira and Arpita were also photographed entering the party venue. Arpita came along with her son Ahil while her husband Aayush arrived close to an hour after her arrival. Roohi, Yash, AbRam, Ahil and Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya - stole a considerable amount of limelight as they joined in the Christmas festivities looking absolutely adorable.

Take a look at the photos here:



Karan Johar with his son Yash.

Karan Johar's daughter Roohi.

Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam arriving at the Christmas bash.

Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya arriving at the Christmas party.

Katrina Kaif arriving at the Christmas party with her parents.

Arpita Khan Sharma arriving at the Christmas party with son Ahil.

Malaika Arora with sister Amrita at the Salman Khan's Christmas party

On Monday, Salman Khan had attended the Christmas bash hosted by Katrina Kaif at her residence. Shah Rukh Khan, Aanand L Rai, Zeeshan Aayub and Zoya Akhtar were some of the other celebrtities who were part of the Christmas party.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will celebrate his 53rd birthday on Thursday. According to reports, the actor will host a grand birthday bash at his Panvel farmhouse. Salman Khan and his guests will move to his Panvel farmhouse a day before his 53rd birthday to start the celebrations, a DNA report stated.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for Bharat, which also features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Tabu. Bharat is a remake of Korean war drama Ode To My Father. Salman also announced the making of Dabangg 3, which has proved to be an immensely profitable film series for the actor. The third installment will be directed by his brother Arbaaz Khan.