Crazy Viral: Salman Khan Spotted With Sanjay Dutt's Son Shahraan At A Dubai Event

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: shahzaibrindofficial)

Salman Khan, on Saturday, jetted off to Dubai to watch the India vs Pakistan Karate Combat 45 match. The superstar was accompanied by Sanjay Dutt's son Shahraan, and singer Abdu Rozik. Pakistan defeated India by 2-1. After the match, Pakistani Team's captain Shahzaib Rind shared a video on Instagram of his fanboy moment with Salman Khan. In the clip, Shahzaib and Salman Khan can be seen shaking hands and interacting with each other. The actor then also introduces Shahraan to Shahzaib. In the caption, Shahzaib wrote, “Salman Khan it was an honour to fight in-front of you boss watching you since childhood. Love you bhaijan.” He added, “Thank you bro Abdu Rozik you are such a good person.”

Watch the video below:

After winning the match, Shahzaib Rind was seen with the national flags of both the countries. During his winning speech, the player was asked why he is carrying both the flags. To this, he replied, “This is Pakistan's flag and this is India's flag. This fight is for peace. We are not enemies. We are together. Together, we can do anything. There are politics and everything. They are separating us. So, we are together. This fight is for Pakistan versus India just for friendship.”

Thanking Salman Khan for his presence, Shahzaib Rind added, “And I want to thank Salman Khan for coming here. He is my superstar. I have been watching your movies since childhood. So, it has been a pleasure to fight in front of you. Thank you so much for coming.”

Here is the video:

Shahzaib Rind was clearly excited to meet Salman Khan at the match. Before the event, he shared a video of the actor. In the clip, Salman can be heard saying, “So, I am in Dubai now. And tomorrow, I am going to be at this event which is called Karate Combat. Event ke baare me to zada bolunga nahi mai. [ I would not say much about the event.] That you will see for yourself.” A few seconds later, the actor is joined by the president of Karate Combat, Asim Zaidi. Alongside the video, Shahzaib wrote, “Salman is coming to an event Tomorrow night.”

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3.