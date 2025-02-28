At Gauri Khan's Hyderabad Store Launch: Zoya Akhtar, Sussanne Khan, Shalini Passi And Others

Gauri Khan launched a new store in Hyderabad in collaboration with the Charcoal project and it was a star-studded affair. Gauri Khan's famous girl gang comprising Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Pandey were in attendance. Sussanne Khan, who is a part of Charcoal project, also attended the event. Zoya Akhtar, designer Vikram Phadnis, stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania added glitz to the event.

Gauri Khan's mother Savita Chhibber and her friends Shalini Passi, Nandita Mahtani, Deanne Pandey also arrived to cheer for her. Gauri Khan looked every bit the boss in a black pantsuit.

Sharing the pictures, Gauri Khan wrote, "What a fun evening."

Anaita Shroff Adajania also gave a tour of the new store in her Instagram post. She shared a few pictures from the starry evening. One of the clicks also features Hrithik Roshan. Cheering for friends Sussanne Khan and Gauri Khan, Anaita wrote, "Congratulations, darling @suzkr , on your fabulous store @thecharcoalproject in Hyderabad!

Five floors of design-and, of course, you at the heart of it all. A special shoutout to @gaurikhan for her floor-pure indulgence! Love that you incredible women are celebrating great design with such flair.

Thanks @suzkr for your warmth and care in looking after us! And to the amazing gang from last night-what a time! Cheers to all the fun, laughter, and style!

A montage of the eve! Then slide to see.. Pic before the event. At the event. And on our way home!" Take a look:

Gauri Khan is an interior decorator and she owns the plush Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai. She has given makeovers to several suburban Mumbai restaurants and celebrity homes over the years. She has decorated homes for several Bollywood A-listers. She has decorated homes for stars such as Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, among many others.