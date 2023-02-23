At Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi's Selfiee Screening, Twinkle's Niece Naomika, Karan Johar And Others

Selfiee stars and Naomika Sara were pictured at a screening in Mumbai

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's Selfiee is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow. However, ahead of the release, the makers hosted a special screening for their industry friends in Mumbai on Thursday. The usual suspects, the cast of Selfiee, including Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha, were spotted at a screening. Filmmaker Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna's niece Naomika Saran were also spotted at a screening. Nushrratt and Diana twinned in black ensembles, while Emraan and Akshay Kumar looked uber-cool in casual outfits. Naomika looked pretty in a black top paired with matching pants. KJo, as usual, arrived in style - a blue co-ord set paired with a black t-shirt and shoes.

First, take a look at the pictures of Selfiee stars below:

Karan Johar's screening OOTD was this:

Twinkle Khanna's niece Naomika Saran (daughter of actress' sister Rinke Khanna) arrived with a friend at a screening. Check out the picture below:

On Wednesday, Akshay Kumar broke the Guinness World Record for most selfies in just three minutes. It happened during the promotions of Selfiee in Mumbai when Akshay Kumar clicked 184 selfies with his fans. He shared a video on his Instagram handle in which we can see him standing in one position and continuously clicking selfies with his fans. He also shared pictures holding the certificate and wrote a long note. In his note, he revealed that he is paying special tribute to his fans. His note read, "This is my special tribute to them, acknowledging how they have stood by me throughout my career. Everything I have achieved and where I am in life is due to the unconditional love of my fans. This is my special tribute to them, acknowledging how they have stood by me throughout my career. With the help of my fans, we have broken the Guinness World Record for Most Selfies in 3 minutes. Thank you everyone. This was very special and I'll remember this forever. Ab selfies hi selfies hongi (Now, it will all about selfies). See you all in cinemas on Friday."

Take a look below:

Helmed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee also stars Tisca Chopra, Abhimanyu Singh, Fahim Fazil and others in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to release on February 24, 2023.