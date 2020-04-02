'Assal Mumbaikar' Shilpa Shetty Posts Pics Of Empty Streets: 'Disheartening To See The City So Silent'

Shilpa Shetty shared this photo (courtesy theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty, who described herself as a true blue Mumbaikar in recent Instagram post, wrote that her heart aches to see Maximum City so inactive and silent because of the lockdown. However, Shilpa applauded her fellow Mumbaikars for abiding by the three-week lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Sharing photos of deserted Mumbai streets, the 44-year-old actress wrote: "I am an 'assal Mumbaikar'... and like all of us, I've always known of Mumbai as the city that never sleeps! Never did I think that there'd be a day when I'd see the streets of my city empty as they are today. I have been seeing some of these images on the internet ever since the Janta Curfew and the subsequent lockdown. It's disheartening to see the city so silent, but also a consolation that 'most' people who are responsible and sensible are staying at home."

Shilpa wrapped her post on an encouraging note as she said Mumbai will survive the test of time: "It's a matter of time, I'm sure that together with our indomitable spirit, we will fight this too! Today, I'm grateful for belonging to a city that has stood the test of time and fought every battle in front of us as one unified force. I'm a proud Mumbaikar and Indian."

During the lockdown, Shilpa has busied herself by engaging in craft activities with her son Viaan. She also participates in work-out sessions with husband Raj Kundra.

India has over 1,960 positive cases of the coronavirus, with over 300 cases from Maharashtra and a chunk of them from Mumbai. At least 13 have died in Maharashtra so far and 42 have recovered. A 56-year-old man who had tested positive for the highly infectious virus in Mumbai's Dharavi, which is Asia's largest slum cluster, died late Wednesday evening. The state health department declared Koliwada area of Worli and the Goregaon suburb as two hotspots. In Mumbai, the novel coronavirus has claimed eight lives and there are 167 positive cases.