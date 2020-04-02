'Assal Mumbaikar' Shilpa Shetty Posts Pics Of Empty Streets: 'Disheartening To See The City So Silent'

Highlights
- "It's a matter of time, I'm sure that together," wrote Shilpa
- "We will fight this too," she added
- "I'm a proud Mumbaikar and Indian," Shilpa added in her post
Shilpa Shetty, who described herself as a true blue Mumbaikar in recent Instagram post, wrote that her heart aches to see Maximum City so inactive and silent because of the lockdown. However, Shilpa applauded her fellow Mumbaikars for abiding by the three-week lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Sharing photos of deserted Mumbai streets, the 44-year-old actress wrote: "I am an 'assal Mumbaikar'... and like all of us, I've always known of Mumbai as the city that never sleeps! Never did I think that there'd be a day when I'd see the streets of my city empty as they are today. I have been seeing some of these images on the internet ever since the Janta Curfew and the subsequent lockdown. It's disheartening to see the city so silent, but also a consolation that 'most' people who are responsible and sensible are staying at home."
Shilpa wrapped her post on an encouraging note as she said Mumbai will survive the test of time: "It's a matter of time, I'm sure that together with our indomitable spirit, we will fight this too! Today, I'm grateful for belonging to a city that has stood the test of time and fought every battle in front of us as one unified force. I'm a proud Mumbaikar and Indian."
Read Shilpa Shetty's post here:
During the lockdown, Shilpa has busied herself by engaging in craft activities with her son Viaan. She also participates in work-out sessions with husband Raj Kundra.
It's a dichotomy of emotions. I am concerned about what's happening around us while we are hoping and praying for the situation to get better across the world, I'm also valuing and spending extra time with Viaan every day. We spent this morning creating these little love notes for each other. I genuinely value these moments. We are crafting memories, are you? These are challenging times. You too can take up this #CraftingMemories challenge and make this time memorable for your kids! Today, I'm grateful for this time that I can spend with my child and I pray that may all the children in pain and suffering be blessed with love . . . . . . . @indiacraftingmemories @fevicreate @momspresso #CraftingMemories #Gratitude #MomSonTime #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day6
With a young and active child in the house, I know how important it is to keep the kids busy through this time. The energy that they spend doing their regular activities remains pent up inside with no release whatsoever! So, only sharing some ideas with all the parents out here to make sure that your child gets enough activity/exercise through the day. It's very easy for the boredom to lead to irritation and restlessness, but it's important that we become their friends and keep them company now, more than ever before. Do this for your health and wellness too, kids will see you setting a precedent and follow suit . @kiren.rijiju @fitindiaoff @thevinodchanna . . . . #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #MondayMotivation #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day5
India has over 1,960 positive cases of the coronavirus, with over 300 cases from Maharashtra and a chunk of them from Mumbai. At least 13 have died in Maharashtra so far and 42 have recovered. A 56-year-old man who had tested positive for the highly infectious virus in Mumbai's Dharavi, which is Asia's largest slum cluster, died late Wednesday evening. The state health department declared Koliwada area of Worli and the Goregaon suburb as two hotspots. In Mumbai, the novel coronavirus has claimed eight lives and there are 167 positive cases.