Asked About Shraddha Kapoor's Wedding Plans, Cousin Priyaank Sharma Said 'Weddings Are Good To Look Forward To'

Actress Shraddha Kapoor and photographer Rohan Shreshtha found yet another spot on the trends list recently, courtesy a speculated wedding. Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shreshtha, rumoured to be dating, had attended the wedding festivities of the actress' cousin Priyaank Sharma together earlier this year, fanning rumours of their reported romance. Recently, in an interview with India.com, Priyaank Sharma was asked if he is aware of Shraddha's wedding plans, when he said: "I am going to say no comments, main kya bolun yaar (What should I say). But yes, if you say looking forward to it, then obviously, weddings are good to look forward to. The more the merrier, why not!"

When asked the same thing to Priyaank Sharma's mother Padmini Kolhapure, who is Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, she said: "Marriage, wow! That's a strange question. Agar waisa hoga toh khabar mil jaigi (If that is the case, you'll come to know)."

During Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding, Rohan Shreshtha congratulated the couple with an Instagram story and replying to the wish, Varun wrote: "Hope you are ready". This made way for netizens to speculate that Shradhha and Rohan's speculated wedding is on the cards.

In an interview with ETimes earlier, Shraddha's father, actor Shakti Kapoor was asked about her rumoured boyfriend when he said: "Why only Rohan Shrestha? If she comes and tells me whoever she has chosen and wants to settle down with, I will not have any objection." Speaking about Shraddha's rapport with Rohan, Shakti Kapoor added: "Rohan is a very nice boy. He does come home but he has come home since childhood. Shraddha hasn't told me that she plans to marry him. To me, they are still just childhood friends. I do not know if they are serious about each other."

In terms of work, Shraddha Kapoor is busy with the shooting schedule of Luv Ranjan's upcoming romantic drama, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. She was last seen in Baaghi 3.