Ashutosh Rana Tests Positive For COVID-19 Week After First Vaccine Shot

Ashutosh Rana shared this photo (courtesy ashutosh.rana.585)

Highlights Ashutosh Rana revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis on Facebook

"I have also got my entire family tested," he wrote

He and his wife Renuka Shahane got the vaccine shots last week

Actor Ashutosh Rana is one more celebrity to have contracted the coronavirus - he took the first dose of the vaccine a week ago. In a lengthy Facebook post written in Hindi, on Tuesday, the 53-year-old actor revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis. Greeting his fans and followers on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, which was yesterday, Ashutosh Rana's post roughly translates to: "...I came to know today that I am suffering from Corona, I have immediately moved in the direction of getting rid of this illness," reported news agency ANI. The Pagglait actor added that his family members are got themselves tested and that their results are awaited: "I have also got my entire family tested, and their reports will come tomorrow."

Ashutosh Rana also urged those who have been in his vicinity in the last one week to get themselves tested: "But after 7 April all the friends, well-wishers and fans who have come in contact with me, you are requested to get yourselves tested."

Ashutosh Rana and his wife, actress Renuka Shahane got their first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine on April 6. Renuka Shahane had shared a photo of themselves from the vaccination center and tweeted: "Special thanks to all the doctors and nurses of Covid Vaccination Center. Today we took the first dose of vaccination. Get vaccinated and wear a mask, keep social distance and keep your hands sanitized."

Earlier, actor Paresh Rawal had also contracted the virus weeks after getting vaccinated. In the recent past, celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, among others, revealed their COVID019 diagnoses. Actors Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt have recently recovered.

New cases of coronavirus infection in India were recorded above 1,80,000 taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,38,73,825 according to the Union Health Ministry data. With Maharashtra being the worst-hit state in the country, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday stopped short of enforcing a lockdown but announced tough restrictions for the next 15 days.

(With ANI inputs)