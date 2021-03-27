Paresh Rawal Tests COVID-19 Positive Weeks After First Vaccine Shot

Paresh Rawal shared this photo earlier in March (courtesy SirPareshRawal)

Actor-politician Paresh Rawal is the latest celebrity to have contracted the coronavirus - he tested positive for COVID-19, he revealed in a tweet on Friday night. The 65-year-old actor contracted the virus weeks after getting the first dose of Covid vaccine. In a tweet on Friday, the Hera Pheri actor wrote: "Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19." In his tweet, Mr Rawal also asked those who were in his vicinity in the recent past to get themselves tested: "All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested."

Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 26, 2021

On March 9, Paresh Rawal got his first vaccine shot, which he revealed in a tweet. Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the former BJP MP wrote: "V for vaccines! Thanks to all the doctors and nurses and the front line health care workers and the scientists. Thanks, Narendra Modi." Mr Rawal can be seen flashing the victory sign in the photo clicked at the vaccine center.

V for vaccines. ! Thanks to All the Doctors and Nurses and the front line Health care workers and The Scientists. Thanks @narendramodipic.twitter.com/UC9BSWz0XF — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 9, 2021

Paresh Rawal's wife Swaroop Rawal, an actress and life skills teacher, also received the vaccine earlier this month. In a tweet on March 6, she wrote: "Follow the leader... I got my COVID-19 vaccine did you?"

Follow the leader... I got my #COVID19Vaccine did you? pic.twitter.com/fzOruzzh4R — Swaroop Rawal (@YoSwaroop) March 6, 2021

India recorded 62,258 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day jump since mid-October. In the recent past, celebs such as Milind Soman, R Madhavan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Rohit Saraf, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, among others had revealed their COVID-19 positive diagnosis. Meanwhile, actors such as Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Dharmendra, Nagarjuna, Neena Gupta, among others, have already received their first dose of the vaccine.