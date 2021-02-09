As Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished Released, What Nick Jonas Said About Her 'Long List Of Achievements'

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo (courtesy priyankachopra)

Actress Priyanka Chopra just released her memoir Unfinished on Instagram and Nick Jonas couldn't be more excited. Nick Jonas, who is Priyanka Chopra's loudest cheerleader, checked on to Twitter to give her a massive shout out on her latest feat. "My beautiful wife Priyanka Chopra just added PUBLISHED AUTHOR to her already long list of achievements," tweeted Nick Jonas. Congratulating Priyanka, Nick Jonas added: "Unfinished is out now! Congratulations Pri!" For the readers of Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished, Nick Jonas had this message: "You are all going to love this book." Nick's message must have made Priyanka's day, who re-shared it on her Instagram story and wrote: "Thank you, babe. You are the best."

Isn't Nick Jonas simply the sweetest? Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018.

My beautiful wife @priyankachopra just added PUBLISHED AUTHOR to her already long list of achievements! Unfinished is out now! Congratulations Pri! You are all going to love this book. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) February 9, 2021

Here's how Priyanka Chopra returned the favour:

Priyanka Chopra indeed has a "long list of achievements", like Nick Jonas said. Her writing debut aside, she is a tech-investor and also counts as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She recently started a hair care brand called Anomaly Haircare. Priyanka Chopra also runs the production house Purple Pebble Pictures, which aims to promote regional cinema. Priyanka also had a career as a singer, debuting with 2013 track In My City, also featuring American rapper will.i.am.

In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra is one of the busiest stars - she features in the recently released Netflix film The White Tiger. Priyanka also had a new Hollywood release in We Can Be Heroes. Priyanka Chopra is currently in London where she travelled for the shooting schedule of her new movie Text For You but her stay got extended because of UK's third lockdown.