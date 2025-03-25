Aarya Babbar On Brother Prateik Smita Patil Dropping His Father's Surname: "Name Change <i>Kar Sakte Ho, Wajood Nahi</i>"

The changing dynamics of the Babbar family is in news ever since Prateik Babbar's wedding. The Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na actor didn't invite his father Raj Babbar to his wedding. Moreover, he changed his name to Prateik Smita Patil, dropping his father's name and adopting his late mother's surname.

Reacting to Prateik's name-change, his brother Aarya Babbar told Hindustan Times, "I just have to say that Smita ma is our mother too. And what name he doesn't want to keep and what name he wants to keep is his choice."

"Kal ko main uthke apna naam Aarya Babbar se Aarya karlun, ya Rajesh kar lun. Main tab bhi Babbar hi rahunga na (Tomorrow, if I wake up and change my name from Aarya Babbar to just Aarya, or even Rajesh, I'll still be a Babbar, won't I?)," he said.

Aarya went on to add, "Aap apna name change kar sakte ho, wajood nahi (You can change your name, but you can't change your identity). Rahunga toh Babbar hi becasue wajood mera woh hi hai, aap woh kaise change kar sakte ho (I'll remain a Babbar because my existence is rooted in that, how can you change that)?"

Prateik Babbar, in a recent interview with The Times Of India, revealed why he has changed his name.

He said, "I don't care about the repercussions. All I care about is the way I feel when I hear that name. I need to be wholly and solely associated with my mother (Smita Patil), her name and her legacy. I don't think any other name needs to taint that legacy, if you understand what I mean. It needs to just be her name and her legacy. That's what I'm striving to be. I'm striving to be like my mother and not like my dad."

After Smita Patil's death, Raj Babbar married Nadira Babbar, and they share two children, Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar.

Before Priya Banerjee, Prateik was married to Sanya Sagar. They married in 2019 but parted ways in 2023. Prateik married Priya on February 14, at Smita Patil's house.