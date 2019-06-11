Article 15 Song Shuru Karein Kya: Ayushmann Khurrana Inspires Us To Be The Change

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from the song. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Shuru Karein Kya is the first song to be released from Article 15 The song has a rap by SlowCheeta, Dee MC, Kaam Bhaari and Spitfire The film is slated to release on June 20

If you thought the trailer of Article 15 was gripping, you must also check out the first song from the film titled Shuru Karein Kya, which released on Tuesday evening. Just like the film's trailer, the song will also leave you asking for more. The video touches upon an array of social issues within a span of mere two-and-a-half minutes. The video features film's lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana along with rappers SlowCheeta, Dee MC, Kaam Bhaari and Spitfire. With its hard-hitting lyrics and an intense video, Shuru Karein Kya compels the audience to be the change.

Shuru Karein Kya has been composed by Devin "DLP" Parker and Gingger. Several independent artistes including SlowCheeta, Dee MC, Kaam Bhaari and Spitfire have rapped in the song. Check out the song here:

Ayushmann Khurrana, who plays the lead role in the social drama, shared the song on his Twitter profile on Tuesday evening and he tweeted: "A song that our society needs right now." We couldn't agree more with Ayushmann. Take a look at his post here:

In Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of a righteous police officer, who investigates the case of a gang rape and murder of two Dalit women. As the title suggests, the film is based on Article 15 of the Indian constitution, which forbids discrimination on the basis of religion, caste, place of birth and others.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Article 15 also features Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Nassar, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Shubrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty and Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

Article 15 is slated to release on June 20 this year.