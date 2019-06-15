Article 15 Song Naina Yeh: Ayushmann Khurrana And Isha Talwar Redefine Romance

Isha Talwar and Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from the song. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

The second song from Article 15, titled Naina Yeh hit the Internet on Friday and it occupied a top spot on the list of trends instantly. The song is very different from the film's first song Shuru Karein Kya which was quite intense. Naina Yeh is a romantic track sung by Yasser Desai and Aakanksha Sharma and it has been composed by Piyush Shankar. The heart-touching lyrics are by Rashmi Virag. In the two-minute-long video, film's lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen romancing Isha Talwar. The song has over 3 lakh likes on YouTube as of now. Sharing the song on social media, Ayushmann wrote: "When eyes do the talking... Presenting Naina Yeh, a beautiful and romantic number from Article 15."

Article 15 showcases the story of a righteous police officer (played by Ayushmann Khurrana), who investigates the case of a gang rape and murder of two Dalit women. As the title suggests, the film is based on Article 15 of the Indian constitution, which forbids discrimination on the basis of religion, caste, place of birth and others.

Directed by Mulk director Anubhav Sinha, Article 15 also features Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Nassar, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Shubrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty and Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

Article 15 will hit the screens on June 20 this year.