On 83 Release Day, Here's A Look Back At Other Sports Dramas

A still from Dangal. (courtesy aamirkhanproductions)

Highlights 83 released on Friday in theatres

The film has been directed by Kabir Khan

The list also includes Lagaan and Dangal

It all started with Kapil Dev's unbeaten 175 runs against Zimbabwe at the 1983 World Cup. That magnificent knock turned the tables for India. And, as we know, the rest is history. Well, now, all thanks to Kabir Khan's 83 we will be able to rekindle our fond memories of the iconic tournament. The movie, which hit the theatres on December 24, will see Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. And, we just can't wait to see Ranveer's (IRL) wife, actress Deepika Padukone, play Romi Dev. While we are hunting for 83's theatre slots, let us take a look at some other memorable sports dramas available on OTT platforms.

1. Panga - Disney+ Hotstar

This movie is replete with emotions. The Kangana Ranaut-starrer tells the story of a kabaddi playerwho is struggling to get back to the sports that enlivened her.

2. Dangal - Netflix

Aamir Khan is called Mr Perfectionist for a reason. And, this movie is proof. It is a gem that brought women sportspersons to the forefront. The film is inspired by the true story of the Phogat sisters.

3. Lagaan - Netflix

Since you are in the mood for cricket, nothing can match the magic of Lagaan. Set in the British Raj period, this Ashutosh Gowariker film will make you cheer, cry and smile.

4. Gold - Amazon Prime Video

Are you a fan of period dramas? Then, watch Akshay Kumar's Gold without a second thought. The film portrays the Indian hockey team's first gold medal win (as independent India) at the 1948 Olympics.

5. Chak De! India - Amazon Prime Video

The story of underdogs making it to the top has seldom been done better. With Shah Rukh Khan headlining the project, the story of the Indian women's hockey team's journey amid unfavourable circumstances is a must-watch.

6. Mary Kom - Netflix

Priyanka Chopra's stunning performance in this 2014 release demands your attention. The film is based on the story of Olympics bronze medallist MC Mary Kom.

7. Chhalaang - Amazon Prime Video

This tale of a lazy PT trainer rising to become a sports sensation is perfect for the weekend.

8. Sultan - Amazon Prime Video

Salman Khan portrayed the role of a wrestler in this blockbuster. The struggles of a middle-aged sportsperson, as well as lessons in love and loss, were some of the themes dealt with in the movie.

9. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag - Disney+ Hotstar

Farhan Akhtar's superb performance as the legendary Milkha Singh touched hearts making this movie an ideal family watch.

10. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story - Disney+ Hotstar

Sushant Singh Rajput essayed the role of “Captain Cool” Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The amazing story of the rise of the iconic cricketer was brought to life on screen beautifully by the late actor.

Enjoy your weekend with these power-packed sports dramas on your favourite OTT platforms.