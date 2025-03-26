Archana Puran Singh's Son Claims He Was Rejected 100 Times In Auditions: "Reverse Nepotism Is Going On With Me"

Archana Puran Singh has been treating fans to her famjam moments, courtesy her YouTube vlogs. Archana's vlogs feature her husband Parmeet Sethi and sons Aaryamann and Ayushmann Sethi along with herself. A recent vlog, which captured the Internet's attention, features her son Aaryamann Sethi saying he has been rejected 100 times in auditions.

In the recent vlog, Archana and her family can be seen visiting several pizzerias. The conversation began with a previous video where Parmeet jokingly asked his sons, "Tum dono mein se gadha kaun hai?" (Who among the two of you is the donkey).

In response to that, the brothers read out a few troll's comments. "Tum chaaron gadhe ho (All four of you are donkeys)." Another comment said the brothers don't have "hero vibes" but are rich. The troll wrote, "Hero wali vibes nahi hain dono mein, but theek hai paise wale hain (At least they have money)." Archana smiled and said, "Arey nahi yaar, aisa mat bolo (Please don't say like this)."

At the restaurant, when Aaryamann Sethi got excited about pizza, his mother joked, "Arry, itna excited hogaya hai." To which, he said, "Overacting! Have learnt it from you only, and that's why I still haven't gotten even a single role after 100 auditions. Reverse nepotism is going on with me."

Archana replied, "It's not like you aren't getting roles because I am your mother, you must be doing something wrong, hence not getting the roles."

Aaryamann jokingly said, "Aren't we supposed to slap the audition people?"

"I hope this is just a joke. I got scared and my heart stopped for a second that you actually slapped," Archana reacted.

Aaryamann's one-liner with reverse nepotism made it to the headlines.

Archana Puran Singh has simultaneously worked in films and daily soaps. She is popular for her roles in movies like Raja Hindustani, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein, Jhankaar Beats, to name a few. Archana married actor Parmeet Sethi on 30 June 1992. They have two sons Aryamann and Ayushmaan.

Archana has been a permanent part of Kapil Sharma's comedy show. The actor recently switched to vlogging through her own YouTube channel.