A Throwback Of AR Rahman From '50 Years Ago.' Need We Say More?

Composer-singer AR Rahman is a musical genius who needs no introduction. The music director, who prefers to let his work do all the talking, has surprised his fans with an Instagram post. And, it is no ordinary post but a throwback image of AR Rahman as a child. Sharing details, he said, “50 years ago.” Needless to say, the black and white image received a lot of love from AR Rahman's fans. The composer's son AR Ameen too replied to the post with heart-eye emojis. Singer Rakshita Suresh commented on the post and said, “So cute. Still the same.”

A few weeks ago, AR Rahman also sent the Internet into a tizzy by sharing an image in which he is seen with his son Ameen and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The music director let the photo do all the talking and skipped the caption.

The image with King Khan and AR Rahman was clicked at actress Nayanthara's wedding to director Vignesh Shivan. In addition to Shah Rukh Khan and AR Rahman, stalwarts like Rajinikanth and Suriya also attended the ceremony. Sharing an image of AR Rahman at their wedding, Vignesh Shivan said, “With the most divine, purest human being AR Rahman sir for making this day so blessed for us thank you, sir. Thank you dearest, AR Ameen, for making the day look cute.”

In another lovely photo on AR Rahman's Instagram timeline, he is seen sharing a laugh with actor Abhishek Bachchan. Adding a geotag pointing to Chennai, AR Rahman said, “Abhishek Bachchan in a funny mood.”

In addition to six National Awards, AR Rahman has also won two Grammy Awards in 2010 and two Academy Awards in 2009.