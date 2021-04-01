Anushka Sharma's Old Clip On Not Working After Marriage Goes Viral After She Resumes Shoot

Anushka Sharma resumed work on Wednesday. (Image courtesy: anushkasharma5021)

Highlights The viral video is a snippet of Anushka's interview with Simi Garewal

"Very important," said Anushka on how important marriage is for her

"When I'm married, I probably wouldn't want to be working," she said

After new mom Anushka Sharma resumed work on Wednesday, a throwback video of her talking about maybe not wanting to work after her marriage has surfaced on the Internet. The old clip is from the time when Anushka was 23 and she had different plans about her work life and her marriage. In the now-viral clip, which is a snippet of the actress' interview with talk show host Simi Garewal for her show India's Most Desirable in 2012, Anushka said she "would not want to be working" after her marriage. When asked how important marriage is for her, the actress can be seen saying in the video: "Very important. I want to be married. I want to have kids. And when I am married, I probably would not want to be working."

Anushka Sharma met cricketer Virat Kohli, whom she married in 2017, the year after her interview with Simi Garewal. The couple shot a commercial for a shampoo together in 2013 and after dating for several years, they got married at a countryside resort in Tuscany in a private ceremony in December 2017. The couple welcomed their first child - a daughter named Vamika - on January 11 this year.

Almost three months after the birth of her daughter, Anushka Sharma was spotted shooting for a commercial on Wednesday and that's when her throwback clip from 2012 started doing the rounds on the Internet.

Check out the aforementioned video here:

On Wednesday, Anushka was pictured coming out of her vanity van in a white top, jeans and a facemask in Mumbai. She was on the sets of a brand endorsement. Check out her picture here:

After Anushka Sharma's video went viral on social media, she posted a picture of herself getting ready for a shoot in her vanity van on Thursday.

Anushka Sharma made her debut in Bollywood with the 2008 film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. In 2011-12, she starred in three films - Patiala House, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Post her marriage, Anushka Sharma featured in movies such as Pari, Sanju, Sui Dhaaga and Zero.

Meanwhile, check out some adorable pictures of Anushka with Virat Kohli and baby Vamika here:

Anushka, who is also a producer, has not announced her new film yet.